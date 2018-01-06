Two million-dollar tickets were sold near Houston for Friday's $450-million dollar jackpot Mega Millions drawing.
Texas

Two winning tickets minted millionaires in Texas — but not quite 'Mega' millionaires

By Matthew Martinez

January 06, 2018 03:29 PM

The big winner may be in Florida, but Texas retailers minted two new millionaires in Friday's $450-million Mega Millions drawing, too.

Yes, someone won the jackpot in the fourth-largest drawing in Mega Millions history. No, it probably wasn't you.

But two players in Texas are proof that repeatedly banging your head against that lottery wall can actually — albeit rarely — net you a pretty good little weekend.

While the sole jackpot-winning ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven in Port Richey, Fla., according to the Mega Millions website, two Texans won $1 million and $3 million respectively, by matching all five numbers drawn and just missing on the Mega Ball.

Well, the tickets are Texans, anyway. No word on who the lucky devils are or on their whereabouts — shucks. The two Texans tickets were both sold in the Houston area: the $1 million-winner at a Baytown store called Angels In Town, and the $3 million-winner at a Stagecoach Liquor in Humble, according to the Texas Lottery website.

Two lucky dogs in Houston
The winning numbers for Friday's drawing were 28 — 30 — 39 — 59 — 70, and the Mega Ball was 10.

If you belong to the mass of humanity that did not win Friday, have no fear. The Powerball jackpot for Saturday was up to $570 million just hours before the latest bonanza drawing.

Matthew Martinez: 817-390-7667; @MCTinez817

