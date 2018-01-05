Proud Aggies love showing off love of their alma mater

Texas A&M Aggies are a proud bunch and it shows. Aggies led the state of Texas in specialty college-themed license plates in 2017, edging out the University of Texas.
No. 3 might surprise you: the University of Iowa. And the fourth-most popular plate will downright confuse you: the Colorado School of Mines. Wait ... what?!?!
In fact, six of the top 10 college-themed plates sold the past year were from schools out of state.
“We’re not that surprised. Alumni chapters are very active in supporting and promoting their alma mater” said Steve Farrar, President of Myplates.com.
The Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans were Nos. 1 and 2 in sports-themed plates, followed by the Texas Trophy Hunters Association, San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets.
Specialty plates, depending on the message you have printed on them, cost around $150 per year or $450 for a five-year term and $400 for a three-year term.
A look the top-selling plates in Texas for 2017:
1.
Classic Black
9,574
2.
Lone Star Black
7,631
3.
Texas Black 1845
3,498
4.
Small Star Black
2,212
5.
Small Star Silver
1,036
College plates (In-state)
1.
Texas A&M
2.
Texas
3.
Texas Tech
4.
TCU
5.
Houston
College plates (Out-of-state)
1.
Iowa
2.
Colorado School of Mines
3.
LSU
4.
Oklahoma
5.
Alabama
All college plates
1.
Texas A&M
2.
Texas
3.
Iowa
4.
Colorado School of Mines
5.
Texas Tech
6.
LSU
7.
Oklahoma
8.
Alabama
9.
Oklahoma State
10.
TCU
Sports-themed plates
1.
Dallas Cowboys
2.
Houston Texans
3.
Texas Trophy Hunters Association
4.
San Antonio Spurs
5.
Houston Rockets
Flag or Texas themed plates
1.
Texas Oil & Gas
2.
Come and Take It
3.
Texas Tough Black
4.
Carbon Fiber
5.
Don’t Tread on Me
Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
