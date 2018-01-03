Austin arson investigator indicted for sexual assault

Travis County prosecutors say an Austin Fire Department arson investigator has been indicted on four charges, including sexual assault, for using his position as a law enforcement officer to lure a woman into his city-owned truck and assault her.
District Attorney Margaret Moore says Lt. Marcus Reed turned himself in Wednesday and was booked into the Travis County Jail. Besides sexual assault, which carries a penalty of up to life in prison, he's facing a felony charge of misuse of official information and two misdemeanors.
The Austin American-Statesman reports the charges stem from a traffic incident last year where court documents allege he ordered a woman into his truck, then drove her away and assaulted her. The woman filed a police report and provided information that helped identify Reed.
