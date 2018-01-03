The latest in tech fails — when sending one of those new 'animojis' goes wrong

With each new technology advance comes a host of tech users who prove they weren't quite ready for the advance, after all.
That was the case on Dec. 29, when San Antonio resident Naomi Sinclair's mother tried to send her a unicorn "animoji" message.
Animojis are the newest form of text/video messaging, and are only available to iPhone X owners at the moment. They imitate the sender's facial movements and superimpose them onto one of 12 emojis, while recording an audio message at the same time. The final product is sent to another user in the form of a text message, but looks like the emoji speaking the content of the message on their phone.
Sinclair's mother chose the unicorn emoji for her message regarding dinner for the evening. She was bringing home some Chik-Fil-A, so, go Mom.
"Hey princess, I'm on my way home. I'm getting the Chik-Fil-A, ok?" she says in the message.
But it all went awry when she started coughing, mid-animoji, with the animated unicorn capturing all of it. She let fly a singular curse with her iPhone capturing the whole episode, and the internet can't get enough of it.
The word "viral" gets thrown around a lot these days, but this moment certainly qualifies. Sinclair's tweet had been retweeted more than 142,000 times as of Wednesday afternoon, and her video had been viewed more than 6.6 million times on Twitter alone.
As the moment was still on its way toward viral, before it ended up in local news reports, her mom responded to her newfound internet fame, this time using the bunny animoji. Apparently, she's getting over a bout with bronchitis.
the animoji feature on the iPhone X allows users to send messages as a monkey, robot, cat, dog, alien, fox, the poop emoji, a pig, panda, bunny, chicken, or a unicorn.
So let this serve as a Public Service Announcement, people. Before sending those epic animoji messages, gather yourself. Breathe.
Matthew Martinez; 817-390-7667; @MCTinez817
