What we know about the missing 3-year-old Richardson girl

The sister of a 3-year-old Richardson girl missing for two weeks will stay in foster care for at least a month after being removed from her home weeks ago.
This development came Monday as the girls’ father made his first public appearance, and one day after police found a body that they say “most likely” is that of Sherin Mathews in a culvert less than a mile from her home.
The case — and the uncertainty of the little girl’s fate — captured international attention as neighbors and strangers helped with the search and held vigils to pray for the toddler’s safe return.
Sherin went missing after her father sent her outside in the middle of the night as punishment for being disobedient, he told police.
Here’s a look at what we know:
▪ On Oct. 7, Sherin’s father, Wesley, reported his adoptive daughter’s disappearance.
He told police he sent her outside to stand in an alley, where coyotes had been seen in the past, at 3 a.m. after she wouldn’t drink her milk. He said he went to check on her 15 minutes later and she was gone, an arrest warrant affidavit says.
Five hours later, after doing laundry and waiting for the sun to come up so he could resume the search, he reported Sherin’s disappearance to police.
He has said his wife, Sini, was asleep during this time.
▪ Charged that evening with abandoning or endangering a child, Wesley Mathews posted bond a day later and was released from jail. He was required to give up his passport and wear an electronic monitoring device, according to media reports.
Meanwhile, a search for Sherin was begun and law enforcers and the FBI were called in. An Amber alert was issued. Police asked for help from neighbors whose surveillance cameras might have captured something that would help in the investigation.
▪ Officials announced that someone left the home in the family SUV about an hour after Sherin went missing, and returned by about 5 a.m.
Law enforcers seized dozens of items from the home, including cell phones, a washer and dryer and a digital camera.
▪ On Sunday, the family was notified that a body had been found.
The other daughter
The couple’s 4-year-old biological daughter has been taken into custody and placed in foster care.
Wesley Mathews was seen in public for the first time Monday morning, attending a Child Protective Services hearing regarding his biological daughter.
Video from WFAA shows him silently walking through a crowd of reporters and news crews with his attorney.
The 4-year-old will stay in foster care for a month. During that time, CPS officials will conduct a home study, the Dallas Morning News reports.
The next hearing is scheduled for Nov. 13.
Adopted from India
Sherin Mathews, who has a developmental disability, was abandoned by her biological parents and left in an orphanage in India when she was one, The Times of India reported.
She was known as Saraswati before she was adopted.
“She was a little stubborn but every child has a similar nature. She was very affectionate towards a female caretaker (at the adoption center) whom she called nani,” Babita Kumari, the former secretary of the Mother Teresa adoption center that is now closed, told The Times of India. “She used to wait for her on the stairs for several hours. The moment Saraswati's nani arrived, she used to run and embrace her.”
Wesley and Sini Mathews adopted her about two years ago, finding her underdeveloped and malnourished, the Morning News reported.
Anna Tinsley: 817-390-7610, @annatinsley
