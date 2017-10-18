Only one Texas community makes this list of the happiest places in the U.S. :(

There’s a lot to make North Texans happy.
But apparently not enough to land this part of the state on a new list of the United States’ 25 Happiest Places, compiled by National Geographic.
Boulder, Colorado, topped the list, the Today show reports.
Other cities on there include Provo-Orem, Utah; Barnstable Town, Massachusetts; Anchorage, Alaska; Salinas, California; Honolulu, Hawaii and more.
One Texas area made the list — Austin-Round Rock, which came in at No. 25.
“You want to enjoy life day to day,” Dan Buettner, author of “The Blue Zones of Happiness” told TODAY correspondent Cynthia McFadden about communities on the list. “You want to look back on your life and be proud of it. And you want to live a purpose-driven life.
“There are different triggers to optimize each of those different kinds of happiness.”
Buettner helped pull together a list of 16 things that make people happy, addressing issues such as communities, finances and “purpose well being.”
Communities were ranked by that criteria for the list.
Boulder — where many are often seen out biking, walking and more — was a clear choice for the happiest city, Buettner said in National Geographic.
“In Boulder, you're more likely to hear the whoosh of a cyclist than the shrill of a siren compared to places like Dallas, Tallahassee or Los Angeles,” he said. “Cities like Boulder question the unquestioned virtues of development.”
Maybe he didn’t know North Texas is a happy place too.
