FILE - In this May 7, 2015 file photo, Pamela Geller speaks during an interview at The Associated Press in New York. Jurors are set to resume deliberations Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017, in the case of a man accused of plotting to behead conservative blogger Geller on behalf of the Islamic State group. Prosecutors say David Wright was the ringleader of a plot to kill Geller, who organized a Prophet Muhammad cartoon contest in Texas.
FILE - In this May 7, 2015 file photo, Pamela Geller speaks during an interview at The Associated Press in New York. Jurors are set to resume deliberations Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017, in the case of a man accused of plotting to behead conservative blogger Geller on behalf of the Islamic State group. Prosecutors say David Wright was the ringleader of a plot to kill Geller, who organized a Prophet Muhammad cartoon contest in Texas. Mark Lennihan, File AP Photo
FILE - In this May 7, 2015 file photo, Pamela Geller speaks during an interview at The Associated Press in New York. Jurors are set to resume deliberations Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017, in the case of a man accused of plotting to behead conservative blogger Geller on behalf of the Islamic State group. Prosecutors say David Wright was the ringleader of a plot to kill Geller, who organized a Prophet Muhammad cartoon contest in Texas. Mark Lennihan, File AP Photo

Texas

Jurors to resume deliberations in beheading plot trial

The Associated Press

October 17, 2017 11:33 PM

BOSTON

Jurors are set to resume deliberations in the case of a man accused of plotting to behead conservative blogger Pamela Geller on behalf of the Islamic State group.

Prosecutors say David Wright was the ringleader of a plot to kill Geller, who organized a Prophet Muhammad cartoon contest in Texas. The plot was never carried out. Prosecutors say Wright also wanted to commit other attacks in the U.S.

The 28-year-old could face up to life in prison if convicted of conspiring to commit acts of terrorism transcending national boundaries.

Jurors began deliberations Tuesday and were expected to resume Wednesday morning.

Wright testified that he shared Islamic State propaganda online because he wanted attention, but insists he didn't support the terror group. Wright says he never wanted to hurt anyone.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Texas school's pep rallies go viral again, thanks to its all-student Tejano band

    At Martin High School in Laredo, Texas on Oct. 5, 2017, students were treated to Conjunto music from an all-student band. Students come down from the bleachers to dance to to the music. See the footage from the pep rally that was captured by the school's principal. One of his clips has over 400,000 views.

Texas school's pep rallies go viral again, thanks to its all-student Tejano band

Texas school's pep rallies go viral again, thanks to its all-student Tejano band 1:15

Texas school's pep rallies go viral again, thanks to its all-student Tejano band

Police rescue animals stranded at flooded Texas shelter 0:36

Police rescue animals stranded at flooded Texas shelter
Coast Guard helicopters rescue Harvey victims from rapidly rising floodwaters 2:10

Coast Guard helicopters rescue Harvey victims from rapidly rising floodwaters

View More Video