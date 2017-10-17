Me Too: Alyssa Milano elevates Harvey Weinstein conversation

FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2016 file photo, Alyssa Milano arrives at the Sixth Biennial UNICEF Ball in Beverly Hills, Calif. Milano said she was in bed with her two young children Sunday when an idea struck her as a great way to elevate the Harvey Weinstein conversation. She posted to Twitter: "If you’ve been sexually harassed or assaulted write ‘me too’ as a reply to this tweet." By Monday night, 48,000 people had done just that below her tweet, prompting thousands of women to share their stories of rape, sexual assault and harassment across social media. Photo by Jordan Strauss