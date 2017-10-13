Owner now regrets shooting cutting horse with BB gun, drops $1 million lawsuit

More Videos

Police rescue animals stranded at flooded Texas shelter 0:36

Police rescue animals stranded at flooded Texas shelter

Pause
What's Big Tex smiling about? The fair food finalists for the 2017 Big Tex Choice Awards 0:53

What's Big Tex smiling about? The fair food finalists for the 2017 Big Tex Choice Awards

OU fraternity sued over injuries to son of former Dallas Cowboys star 0:26

OU fraternity sued over injuries to son of former Dallas Cowboys star

Coast Guard helicopters rescue Harvey victims from rapidly rising floodwaters 2:10

Coast Guard helicopters rescue Harvey victims from rapidly rising floodwaters

Is he the best running back in the Metroplex? 1:04

Is he the best running back in the Metroplex?

Fantastic Fossil Ridge: Panthers improve to 7-0 1:12

Fantastic Fossil Ridge: Panthers improve to 7-0

Knights Inn resident: 'This is not a safe place' 1:30

Knights Inn resident: 'This is not a safe place'

Knights Inn health inspection of six motel rooms discovers rampant disrepair 2:20

Knights Inn health inspection of six motel rooms discovers rampant disrepair

Motel owner dismisses complaint of bed bugs 1:50

Motel owner dismisses complaint of bed bugs

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

  • Tommy Manion describes BB gun incident with horse

    Owner Tommy Manion tells a Grayson County sheriff's investigator and a veterinarian what prompted him to shoot his horse with a BB gun in July.

Owner Tommy Manion tells a Grayson County sheriff's investigator and a veterinarian what prompted him to shoot his horse with a BB gun in July. Grayson County Sheriff's Department Lena Blietz (lblietz@star-telegram.com)
Owner Tommy Manion tells a Grayson County sheriff's investigator and a veterinarian what prompted him to shoot his horse with a BB gun in July. Grayson County Sheriff's Department Lena Blietz (lblietz@star-telegram.com)

Texas

Owner now regrets shooting cutting horse with BB gun, drops $1 million lawsuit

By Max B. Baker

maxbaker@star-telegram.com

October 13, 2017 11:17 AM

FORT WORTH

The long-time cutting horse owner accused of animal abuse after repeatedly shooting an “unruly and aggressive” stallion with a BB Gun is expressing regrets for his actions and settling a $1 million lawsuit against the sport’s governing body.

Tommy Manion of Aubrey was caught on video in July shooting the stallion Smooth Maximus with a BB gun, drawing a two-year suspension from the National Cutting Horse Association and a $15,000 fine. The incident also spurred a criminal investigation. Manion sued the association challenging the penalties as too harsh.

In a statement issued Thursday as part of the settlement, Manion doesn’t mention using a BB gun but says he regrets the “method” he used to calm the horse that created so much controversy. Manion did not admit any guilt.

“I am sorry that the method I subsequently used caused such controversy. I deeply regret that this event took place,” Manion says in a statement, released to the members of the Fort Worth-based National Cutting Horse Association.

“I am committed to the NCHA and will endeavor to continue to conduct myself in a professional manner for the remainder of my career,” the statement reads. “I join with the Association in continuing to take a strong stance against animal abuse, and in protecting the animals we all love so dearly.”

The NCHA agreed to reduce its suspension to six months — backdated to August — put Manion on probation for one year and fine him $10,000.

“The NCHA is pleased with the settlement and remains committed to its Zero Tolerance policy,” said Albon Head, one of the group’s attorneys. The deal was reached after a day-long mediation session Wednesday ahead of a scheduled court hearing on Friday seeking an injunction to block the sanctions.

Manion’s attorneys had accused the NCHA for punishing him for what they said was a common method of discipline horses, what one of his attorneys called the association’s “dirty little secret.”

Tommy Manion
Tommy Manion settled his lawsuit with the National Cutting Horse Association after it sanctioned him for shooting a horse with a BB gun.
Courtesy photo

But others in the cutting horse community denied that the use of BB guns is widespread and called it abusive.

“Everybody I know in the cutting horse business would find that appalling, to shoot a horse with a BB gun. Where in the hell did that come from? Who would do that?” said cutting horse enthusiast David McDavid.

On July 15, Manion had already performed with Smooth Maximus at the competition in Whitesboro and had the horse tied to a fence while he worked with two others. The stallion began squealing, kicking and rearing up. It tried to “savagely bite” one of Manion’s employees and attacked a woman trying to calm it.

“When I observed the horse, I immediately became concerned about the safety and welfare of the individuals in attendance that day,” Manion says in his statement. He had similar concerns about the horse’s safety.

Manion got a BB gun from his truck and shot it three to four times, hoping that the sting of the BBs would bring the horse under control. While it had the desired effect, others protested his actions.

The Grayson County Sheriff’s office and the SPCA of Texas investigated but found insufficient evidence to seek any charges against Manion, although the SPCA said it did not condone Manion’s actions.

More Videos

Police rescue animals stranded at flooded Texas shelter 0:36

Police rescue animals stranded at flooded Texas shelter

Pause
What's Big Tex smiling about? The fair food finalists for the 2017 Big Tex Choice Awards 0:53

What's Big Tex smiling about? The fair food finalists for the 2017 Big Tex Choice Awards

OU fraternity sued over injuries to son of former Dallas Cowboys star 0:26

OU fraternity sued over injuries to son of former Dallas Cowboys star

Coast Guard helicopters rescue Harvey victims from rapidly rising floodwaters 2:10

Coast Guard helicopters rescue Harvey victims from rapidly rising floodwaters

Is he the best running back in the Metroplex? 1:04

Is he the best running back in the Metroplex?

Fantastic Fossil Ridge: Panthers improve to 7-0 1:12

Fantastic Fossil Ridge: Panthers improve to 7-0

Knights Inn resident: 'This is not a safe place' 1:30

Knights Inn resident: 'This is not a safe place'

Knights Inn health inspection of six motel rooms discovers rampant disrepair 2:20

Knights Inn health inspection of six motel rooms discovers rampant disrepair

Motel owner dismisses complaint of bed bugs 1:50

Motel owner dismisses complaint of bed bugs

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

  • Cutting horse owner shoots stallion with BB gun

    Owner Tommy Manion says he used a BB gun to calm a stallion at a cutting horse event in Whitesboro in July.

Cutting horse owner shoots stallion with BB gun

Owner Tommy Manion says he used a BB gun to calm a stallion at a cutting horse event in Whitesboro in July.

Max B. Baker: 817-390-7714, @MaxbakerBB

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Police rescue animals stranded at flooded Texas shelter 0:36

Police rescue animals stranded at flooded Texas shelter

Pause
What's Big Tex smiling about? The fair food finalists for the 2017 Big Tex Choice Awards 0:53

What's Big Tex smiling about? The fair food finalists for the 2017 Big Tex Choice Awards

OU fraternity sued over injuries to son of former Dallas Cowboys star 0:26

OU fraternity sued over injuries to son of former Dallas Cowboys star

Coast Guard helicopters rescue Harvey victims from rapidly rising floodwaters 2:10

Coast Guard helicopters rescue Harvey victims from rapidly rising floodwaters

Is he the best running back in the Metroplex? 1:04

Is he the best running back in the Metroplex?

Fantastic Fossil Ridge: Panthers improve to 7-0 1:12

Fantastic Fossil Ridge: Panthers improve to 7-0

Knights Inn resident: 'This is not a safe place' 1:30

Knights Inn resident: 'This is not a safe place'

Knights Inn health inspection of six motel rooms discovers rampant disrepair 2:20

Knights Inn health inspection of six motel rooms discovers rampant disrepair

Motel owner dismisses complaint of bed bugs 1:50

Motel owner dismisses complaint of bed bugs

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys 0:46

Here are the top playmakers in the Packers’ win over the Cowboys

  • Police rescue animals stranded at flooded Texas shelter

    Deputies from Chambers County Sheriff’s Office rescued animals stranded at a flooded shelter in Hankamer, Texas, on Monday, August 28. Appeals to save the animals at Tall Tails Animal Rescue went viral on social media with photos of dogs standing in floodwater inside their cages. “Sheriff Brian C. Hawthorne reports that all the animals have been rescued from the Tall Tails kennel in Hankamer, Texas,” said Chambers County Sheriff’s Office in a statement shared via Facebook. “The animals, along with the owner of the kennel, Kevin Miller, were successfully rescued via air boat.”

Police rescue animals stranded at flooded Texas shelter

View More Video