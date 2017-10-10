Want to vote Nov. 7? Today is the deadline to make sure you can

Time is almost up.
If you want to vote in the Nov. 7 election, you have until the end of the day today to make sure you are registered.
If you are, that means you get to weigh in on seven proposed amendments to the Constitution addressing issues ranging from tax exemptions for spouses of first responders killed while on duty to raffles at professional sporting events.
And in Tarrant County, voters from nearly a dozen communities will face issues ranging from the $749 million proposed bond package for the Fort Worth school district to whether Euless should allow liquor stores.
“We have to get registration forms by 5 p.m. Tuesday,” said Stephen Vickers, Tarrant County’s elections administrator. “Anyone in doubt should go to our website and check.
If you don’t know whether you are registered to vote, you can go online and search the records at the Tarrant County Elections Office or Texas Secretary of State’s Office — or you can call the local elections office at 817-831-8683.
To register to vote in Texas, a person must be a U.S. citizen and at least 18 by Election Day, can’t be a convicted felon (unless the sentence has been completed, including parole or probation) and can’t be declared mentally incapacitated by a court.
Voter registration applications are available online, at the Tarrant County Elections Administration and at subcourthouses, city halls, libraries and post offices. They must be postmarked or dropped off at the election office by end of business Tuesday.
There are more than 1 million registered voters in Tarrant County, local records show.
Early voting runs Oct. 23-Nov. 3.
Anna Tinsley: 817-390-7610, @annatinsley
Comments