This undated photo provided by Texas Tech University shows Hollis Daniels. A Texas Tech University police officer has been shot and killed at the campus police headquarters, prompting a lockdown of the campus on Monday. University spokesman Chris Cook says campus police brought Daniels, suspected of drug violations, to police headquarters on Monday. The suspect pulled a gun and shot an officer in the head, killing him and then fled on foot.

Texas Tech officer killed at campus police station; shooter arrested

October 09, 2017 9:29 PM

A 19-year-old Texas Tech student was in custody Monday night after shooting a campus police officer in the head, killing him, authorities said.

In a statement, the university identified the suspect as Hollis Daniels, 19.

University spokesman Chris Cook said in a statement that campus police made a student welfare check on Monday evening and found evidence of drugs and drug paraphernalia in the room. He said officers brought the suspect to the police station for “standard debriefing” when he pulled out a gun and shot an officer. The suspect then fled on foot before being apprehended.

The university was placed on lockdown just before 8:30 p.m., according to the university’s official Twitter account. The lockdown was lifted at about 9:35 p.m.

Gov. Greg Abbott said he has mobilized state law enforcement resources to help Lubbock and Texas Tech police investigate the crime.

In a statement, Abbott also said that he offered condolences to Texas Tech Chancellor Robert Duncan and that “hearts go out to the family of the police officer killed” and that he and his wife, Cecilia, “pray for the continued safety of the students and the entire community.”

No additional details about Daniels have given.

This report includes material from The Associated Press.

