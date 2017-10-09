Texas Tech officer killed at campus police station; shooter arrested

A 19-year-old Texas Tech student was in custody Monday night after shooting a campus police officer in the head, killing him, authorities said.

In a statement, the university identified the suspect as Hollis Daniels, 19.

University spokesman Chris Cook said in a statement that campus police made a student welfare check on Monday evening and found evidence of drugs and drug paraphernalia in the room. He said officers brought the suspect to the police station for “standard debriefing” when he pulled out a gun and shot an officer. The suspect then fled on foot before being apprehended.

The university was placed on lockdown just before 8:30 p.m., according to the university’s official Twitter account. The lockdown was lifted at about 9:35 p.m.

Gov. Greg Abbott said he has mobilized state law enforcement resources to help Lubbock and Texas Tech police investigate the crime.

In a statement, Abbott also said that he offered condolences to Texas Tech Chancellor Robert Duncan and that “hearts go out to the family of the police officer killed” and that he and his wife, Cecilia, “pray for the continued safety of the students and the entire community.”

A shooting has been reported at TTU Police Department. Shooter is at large. The campus is on lockdown. Take shelter. https://t.co/jOFvYnGgL6 — Texas Tech (@TexasTech) October 10, 2017

A shooting has been reported at TTU Police Department. Shooter is at large. The campus is on lockdown. Take shelter. https://t.co/jOFvYnGgL6 — Texas Tech (@TexasTech) October 10, 2017

No additional details about Daniels have given.

This report includes material from The Associated Press.