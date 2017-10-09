What do Whataburger and James Avery have in common?

It’s not a rumor.
There really is a “flying W” Whataburger charm made by James Avery.
For $60, anyone can buy the sterling silver Texas-shaped charm that measures 5/8” long online.
“When we were thinking of new offerings, we instantly got excited about connecting two Texas brands that people grow up knowing and loving — Whataburger and James Avery,” said Mike Sobel, Whataburger Vice President of Retail.
“If you love Texas and Whataburger, you’re going to love this charm.”
This is the first union of Whataburger and James Avery.
And the idea appears to be making some people very happy: A Facebook post about this charm by Red Beard Mantiques last week was shared more than 24,000 times.
The charm can be paired with a James Avery sterling silver hook-on bracelet ($40) or charm holder necklace ($70).
“Two Texas icons, Whataburger and James Avery are proud to bring you this new one-of-a-kind sterling silver charm for your collection,” the website selling the charm states. “Made right here in TX. Only available at shop.whataburger.com.”
“Only while supplies last.”
Officials say the charm unifies two Texas giants that both opened their doors in the 1950s.
Whataburger’s roots trace back to Corpus Christi, in the summer of 1950. James Avery began his jewelry business out of a garage a few years later, in 1954.
“We’re excited to work with another iconic Texas brand,” said John McCullough, COO of James Avery Artisan Jewelry. “We admire what Whataburger means to Texans, but most importantly, we hope both our customers will be excited about this partnership.”
