Richardson police searching for missing 3-year-old girl who may be in danger

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 3-year-old girl authorities say may be in grave or immediate danger.
Sherin Mathews was last seen by her father outside in the family’s back yard in the 900 block of Sunningdale in Richardson.
She is approximately 36 inches tall and weighs about 22 pounds. Sherin suffers from developmental issues and has limited verbal communication skills.
She is described as Asian and was last seen wearing a pink top, black pajama bottoms and pink flip flops.
According to reporting from WFAA, Sherin was last seen about 3 a.m. Saturday, but was not reported missing until five hours later. Search teams used dogs and went door-to-door in the family’s neighborhood but did not locate her, the WFAA story said.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact us at 972-744-4800 or call 911.
Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3
