How did Tarrant County headstones end up as a walkway in East Texas?

East Texas investigators are trying to determine why 20 headstones from Tarrant County were being used as pavers in a walkway leading to a vacant home about 75 miles east of Fort Worth.
Workers stumbled upon the headstones when they were clearing land in Hunt County late last month for a new owner.
As they were getting ready to pour concrete, they found steps, large pieces of stone, serving as a pathway to the house.
One flipped over.
When workers saw engraving on it, they realized the pavers were actually headstones and called Hunt County Constable Kent Layton. He now is trying to determine whether the headstones were stolen or discarded after newer markers were made — and how they ended up on Hunt County land that has been vacant for years.
“I’m calling this a puzzle and I’m trying to gather all the pieces to put it together,” Layton said.
Here is what he does know:
▪ Eight of the headstones belonged to members of the military.
▪ Preliminary research shows that two came from Greenwood Cemetery and four from Mount Olivet Cemetery, both in Fort Worth. Cemetery officials, who said they haven’t received information about the stones, declined to comment.
▪ The markers were for people born in the late 1800s or early 1900s. Eleven of them were for people who died in 1974; the others mostly were for people who died between 1969 and 1975.
▪ One is so damaged that the name and information can no longer be read.
The Star-Telegram has not yet received a list of the names on the headstones.
The investigation
When Layton first received the call about the headstones, he headed out to what has for years been vacant property in rural Hunt County.
He saw 20 headstones ranging in size from about 3 feet by 2 feet to 4 feet by 3 feet. All are about 8 to 10 inches thick; most are marble.
“When I saw them, I thought we had uncovered a graveyard,” Layton said.
He and others determined the headstones were too close and couldn’t have been graves and checked the soil to make sure.
Then he and John Byrd, a cemetery researcher in West Tawakoni, began trying to find out where the headstones came from and why they were being used as a walkway.
Byrd quickly determined that at least a handful had come from Greenwood and Mount Olivet. He’s still tracking down where the others came from and whether they were replaced or stolen.
Layton, meanwhile, said he’s trying to identify past landowners and determine who brought the headstones to the property — and why.
He believes they might have been there five years or less.
Once he finds who brought them and where they came from, he can determine whether criminal charges should be filed.
The headstones are currently in a secluded area of the property.
Anna Tinsley: 817-390-7610, @annatinsley
Comments