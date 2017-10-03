H-E-B recalls diced chicken thighs

H-E-B has recalled a diced chicken thigh product from the fresh meats departments of its 114 supermarkets.
In a Tuesday statement, the San Antonio-based supermarket said the ingredient list on the Mi Tienda Pollo (POH'-yoh) Casero was mislabeled as Mi Tienda Al Pastor Pork. H-E-B says the packages also do not reveal a wheat allergen in the product.
That could pose a risk to consumers with allergies or severe sensitivity to wheat. However, H-E-B says no illnesses have been reported.
The recall affects Mi Tienda Pollo Casero packages with the universal product code 23841700000, the item code 364185, and a freeze-by/sell-by date of Oct. 12. H-E-B says the product already in stores is safe to consume.
