  Shooter firing from Mandalay Bay hotel

    A video sent by Peter Trevino to the Star-Telegram Facebook page records the sound of nonstop gunfire during the mass shooting in Las Vegas Sunday night. Flashes from the gunfire can be seen very faintly.

A video sent by Peter Trevino to the Star-Telegram Facebook page records the sound of nonstop gunfire during the mass shooting in Las Vegas Sunday night. Flashes from the gunfire can be seen very faintly. Peter Trevino Courtesy
A video sent by Peter Trevino to the Star-Telegram Facebook page records the sound of nonstop gunfire during the mass shooting in Las Vegas Sunday night. Flashes from the gunfire can be seen very faintly. Peter Trevino Courtesy

Texas

Video of Las Vegas shooting captures rapid-fire gunshots

By Anna M. Tinsley

atinsley@star-telegram.com

October 02, 2017 9:27 AM

At least part of the Las Vegas shooting that killed at least 50 people and injured hundreds more was partially captured on a video sent to the Star-Telegram by a reader.

Peter Trevino of Fort Worth sent the Star-Telegram a copy of a video that captured a rapid firing of gunshots. The video appears to be posted to the Facebook page of Juan Mejia.

The shooting at a concert where Jason Aldean was performing at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino is being described as the largest mass shooting in U.S. history.

Police say the gunman was Stephen Paddock, 64, who killed himself in a nearby Las Vegas hotel room.

Anna Tinsley: 817-390-7610, @annatinsley

  Comments  

