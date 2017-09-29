Guy being booked into jail makes a U-turn while the jailer isn’t looking

More Videos 0:36 Police rescue animals stranded at flooded Texas shelter Pause 0:12 What a party! Colleyville Heritage kids celebrate at Whataburger after football win 2:47 Are you missing a portion of $4 billion dollars? 4:55 Mac Attack and 8 year old daughter talk Cowboys' Take A Knee 1:13 Wyatt's winning ways: Chaparrals serve notice in District 7-5A 0:37 Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 27 2:48 See what the Cowboys, other NFL teams did during the national anthem 0:55 Your airline seat may have been made in Fort Worth 2:20 'Farmer Ross' puts the 'agri' in Harvest agrihood in Argyle Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Guy slips out of the Collin County Jail while being booked Jason Earl Davis, 40, of McKinney slipped into a line of inmates being released on bond and walked out of jail. Jason Earl Davis, 40, of McKinney slipped into a line of inmates being released on bond and walked out of jail. Collin County Jail Courtesy

Jason Earl Davis, 40, of McKinney slipped into a line of inmates being released on bond and walked out of jail. Collin County Jail Courtesy