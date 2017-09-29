Guy being booked into jail makes a U-turn while the jailer isn’t looking

A McKinney man being booked into the Collin County Jail on Thursday slipped into a line of inmates being released on bond and walked out of jail.
Jason Earl Davis, 40, still dressed in street clothes in the booking area, ambled past a floor deputy, got into the line of inmates who had made bond and were being released, and walked out of the facility about 5:30 p.m., the Collin County Sheriff’s Office said.
He’s still on the lam.
“During the check-out process, the detention officer conducting the release became distracted and did not notice that Davis had joined those about to be released,” the Collin County Sheriff’s Office explained on its Facebook page.
Sheriff Jim Skinner admitted his staff had let their guard down.
“We’re in the business where there is little to no room for error, but the plain fact is we made a mistake policing that exit door,” he said in a news release. “Human error is an element that we strive daily to overcome but here we failed.”
Skinner went on to assure Collin County residents that the jail is secure and added, without elaborating, “I have immediately addressed the problem that allowed this escape to occur.”
The department’s Fugitive Apprehension Team and deputy U.S. Marshals are searching for Davis, he said. “He will be captured and charged additionally with escape.”
Davis was being booked Thursday on a misdemeanor pot charge, two felony charges of delivery of a controlled substance, and five bond-forfeiture counts when he escaped. He was initially arrested in Howe in Grayson County after a traffic stop on Sept. 18 and was being transferred from the Grayson County Jail to the Collin County Jail on Thursday.
The sheriff’s office is seeking the public’s help in finding Davis, who drives a 2005 Chevrolet Impala, license tag HYT-0309. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Capt. Parrish Cundiff at 972-547-5123.
