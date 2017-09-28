Texas

East Texas high school football player hurt in assault

The Associated Press

September 28, 2017 8:58 PM

PALESTINE, Texas

East Texas authorities say a 17-year-old high school football player has been arrested for aggravated assault for the beating of another football player after practice.

Palestine Police Chief Andy Harvey tells the Palestine Herald-Press that 18-year-old Palestine High School player Michael Stanczak is in intensive care in a Dallas hospital with several facial injuries, including a broken jaw and nose. He had Thursday what's expected to be the first of several reconstructive surgeries.

The name of the student arrested Thursday night has been withheld. Authorities say the attack occurred after practice Wednesday.

Palestine Independent School District Superintendent Jason Marshall says the case is under investigation but he can't comment on specifics.

Palestine is about 100 miles (160.93 kilometers) southeast of Dallas.

