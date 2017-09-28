Texas

Army ends search for remains, wreckage from Hawaii crash

The Associated Press

September 28, 2017 7:13 PM

HONOLULU

The Army is ending active efforts to locate remains and retrieve wreckage after a helicopter crashed off Hawaii last month.

The 25th Infantry Division said in a statement Thursday officials wrapped up the search after concluding it was unlikely to find additional remains. Investigators also determined they had gathered enough evidence for a thorough probe into the cause of the crash.

All five crew members on board were killed when the UH-60 helicopter went down off Oahu on Aug. 15.

The crew were Chief Warrant Officer 2 Stephen Cantrell of Wichita Falls, Texas; Chief Warrant Officer 3 Brian Woeber of Decatur, Alabama; 1st Lt. Kathryn M. Bailey of Hope Mills, North Carolina; Staff Sgt. Abigail R. Milam of Jenkins, Kentucky and Sgt. Michael L. Nelson of Antioch, Tennessee.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Police rescue animals stranded at flooded Texas shelter

Police rescue animals stranded at flooded Texas shelter 0:36

Police rescue animals stranded at flooded Texas shelter
Coast Guard helicopters rescue Harvey victims from rapidly rising floodwaters 2:10

Coast Guard helicopters rescue Harvey victims from rapidly rising floodwaters
Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, July 5 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, July 5

View More Video