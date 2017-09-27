Kids eat paint; mom arrested for child endangerment

An East Texas woman has been arrested for child endangerment after authorities found two of her children had eaten paint and all five of her kids were living in miserable conditions.
Nacogdoches County sheriff's officials say when emergency medical personnel and deputies responded to a sick call early Wednesday from the home of 28-year-old Meggan Barstow of Garrison, they found two children had swallowed paint left in a bedroom and that conditions in the home were unsafe.
The sheriff's office says deputies found feces on beds, walls and floors throughout the home and sinks so clogged there was no way the five children, from an infant to 6 years old, could be bathed.
Child welfare officials removed the children.
Garrison is about 150 miles (241.39 kilometers) southeast of Dallas.
