Some readers suggested sending Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos a longhorn or two to win his favor for a second Amazon headquarters.
What should DFW send Jeff Bezos to get his attention?

By Tom Uhler

September 15, 2017 12:59 PM

The bidding war for Amazon’s second headquarters has led to some creative efforts by a number of cities to win CEO Jeff Bezos’ favor. And some expense.

Take Tucson, for example. The city sent a 21-foot saguaro cactus tree to Bezos on a flat-bed truck on Wednesday to attract his attention.

“We wanted to make sure Mr. Bezos and his team notice us and send a message of ‘we have room for you to grow here for the long term’ — nothing signifies that better than a Saguaro,” said Joe Snell, President & CEO, Sun Corridor Inc., an economic development organization.

Not everyone thought that was such a great idea:

Sad to see that #Tucson has just eliminated themselves from the #AmazonHQ race. Nothing screams we are stupid more than...

Posted by David Leary on Wednesday, September 13, 2017

But it prompted us to wonder what we might send Bezos from DFW? So we asked you on Facebook and Twitter what you’d send. And you didn’t disappoint.

In fact, at least one commenter noted a possibly sinister motive in the saguaro gift from the copper state:

 

Food figured in many of your responses, especially that of the Tex-Mex variety. As did the Cowboys and Jerry Jones, Longhorns and Big Tex.

Here’s a sampling:

 
 
 
 

Related stories from Star-Telegram

 
 
 

And we got more than a few humorous suggestions (we think):

 
 

So now tell us which one fits best. Or if you think you have a better suggestion, pass that one along.

Tom Uhler: 817-390-7832, @tomuh

