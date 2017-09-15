What should DFW send Jeff Bezos to get his attention?

The bidding war for Amazon’s second headquarters has led to some creative efforts by a number of cities to win CEO Jeff Bezos’ favor. And some expense.

Take Tucson, for example. The city sent a 21-foot saguaro cactus tree to Bezos on a flat-bed truck on Wednesday to attract his attention.

“We wanted to make sure Mr. Bezos and his team notice us and send a message of ‘we have room for you to grow here for the long term’ — nothing signifies that better than a Saguaro,” said Joe Snell, President & CEO, Sun Corridor Inc., an economic development organization.

Not everyone thought that was such a great idea:

Sad to see that #Tucson has just eliminated themselves from the #AmazonHQ race. Nothing screams we are stupid more than... Posted by David Leary on Wednesday, September 13, 2017

But it prompted us to wonder what we might send Bezos from DFW? So we asked you on Facebook and Twitter what you’d send. And you didn’t disappoint.

In fact, at least one commenter noted a possibly sinister motive in the saguaro gift from the copper state:

Food figured in many of your responses, especially that of the Tex-Mex variety. As did the Cowboys and Jerry Jones, Longhorns and Big Tex.

Here’s a sampling:

Open invitation to ride with "The Herd" any time he wants to. pic.twitter.com/kMNceu8Efc — David Kent (@DavidKentFWST) September 14, 2017

Chopped with cheese from Angelos — Gregory Ward (@GW_Ward) September 14, 2017

A Post-It note that says "No state income tax". Howdy, @JeffBezos , glad to have you. — JessicaBartley (@SuperFunJessFay) September 14, 2017

And we got more than a few humorous suggestions (we think):

So now tell us which one fits best. Or if you think you have a better suggestion, pass that one along.