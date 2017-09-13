More Videos

Police rescue animals stranded at flooded Texas shelter 0:36

Police rescue animals stranded at flooded Texas shelter

Pause
Houston woman with unusual past helps hurricane victims 0:54

Houston woman with unusual past helps hurricane victims

Man pulls down American flags on Denton town square 0:47

Man pulls down American flags on Denton town square

By popular demand, more high schools are adding coffee bars 1:23

By popular demand, more high schools are adding coffee bars

Battle of the Burgers: 2017 0:47

Battle of the Burgers: 2017

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees 0:37

Cowboys donate time, merch to Hurricane Harvey evacuees

DeMarcus Ware rooting for 'D' this weekend 1:02

DeMarcus Ware rooting for "D" this weekend

Apple unveils iPhone X and Face ID technology 1:32

Apple unveils iPhone X and Face ID technology

Its hard to make a call 0:49

Its hard to make a call

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 6 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, September 6

  • Man pulls down American flags on Denton town square

    The incident happened early Saturday in downtown Denton.

The incident happened early Saturday in downtown Denton. Denton County Sheriff's Department
The incident happened early Saturday in downtown Denton. Denton County Sheriff's Department

Texas

Video shows man pulling down American flags on Denton town square

By Ryan Osborne

rosborne@star-telegram.com

September 13, 2017 7:14 PM

DENTON

Authorities are searching for a man who was caught on surveillance video pulling down two American flags and stealing one of them on the town square in Denton.

The incident happened about 2 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of West Hickory Street, near the county courthouse, according to a news release from the Denton County Sheriff’s Department.

The video shows the man pulling down both flags and wadding one up. He walked off with the second flag, said Lt. Orlando Hinojosa, Sheriff’s Department spokesman.

The man faces a Class C misdemeanor theft charge and a charge of destruction of a flag, a Class A misdemeanor.

Anyone who recognizes man on the video is asked to call sheriff investigator K. Lloyd at 940-349-1672.

Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Police rescue animals stranded at flooded Texas shelter

View More Video