Video shows man pulling down American flags on Denton town square

Authorities are searching for a man who was caught on surveillance video pulling down two American flags and stealing one of them on the town square in Denton.
The incident happened about 2 a.m. Saturday in the 100 block of West Hickory Street, near the county courthouse, according to a news release from the Denton County Sheriff’s Department.
The video shows the man pulling down both flags and wadding one up. He walked off with the second flag, said Lt. Orlando Hinojosa, Sheriff’s Department spokesman.
The man faces a Class C misdemeanor theft charge and a charge of destruction of a flag, a Class A misdemeanor.
Anyone who recognizes man on the video is asked to call sheriff investigator K. Lloyd at 940-349-1672.
