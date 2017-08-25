Someone lobbed 99LBS of marijuana over a border fence. US Customs agents caught it

This undated photo provided by Customs and Border Protection shows a 100-pound bundle of marijuana. Border Patrol agents in southern Arizona have seized a nearly 100 pounds of marijuana after spotting it flying over the border fence. Surveillance video on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017, captured the large package launching through the air over the fence from Mexico to the U.S. Agents on the ground found a large, plastic-wrapped bundle worth about $48,000. Customs and Border Protection via AP