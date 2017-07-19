The degreaser jugs where $2 million of liquid meth was found in Austin last week.
The degreaser jugs where $2 million of liquid meth was found in Austin last week. Austin Police Department Handout
The degreaser jugs where $2 million of liquid meth was found in Austin last week. Austin Police Department Handout

Texas

July 19, 2017 7:27 PM

She got caught speeding on I-35. Then police found $2 million in liquid meth.

By Ryan Osborne

rosborne@star-telegram.com

AUSTIN

Police found about $2 million in liquid methamphetamine hidden inside a 23-year-old woman’s car after pulling her over for speeding on Interstate 35 in Austin last week.

Seline Lizbeth Ayala of Laredo was arrested July 12, according to a news release Wednesday. She faces drug trafficking charges.

Ayala was driving a 2013 Dodge Avenger north when police pulled her over about 11:30 p.m.

She was going 65 mph, about 5 mph over the speed limit, police said, according to the Austin American-Statesman.

After officers “became suspicious” of Ayala, a K-9 detected 75 pounds of liquid meth stored in three large automotive degreaser jugs, the news release said.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Ayala, who had her 4-year-old daughter in the car, was delivering the drugs to Dallas for a man in Laredo, the Statesman reported.

Ayala later admitted to previously delivering meth to Carrollton, police told KVUE-TV.

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, July 19

Fort Worth Police and the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office are looking for these 10 fugitives. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com

Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, July 5

View More Video