She got caught speeding on I-35. Then police found $2 million in liquid meth.

Police found about $2 million in liquid methamphetamine hidden inside a 23-year-old woman’s car after pulling her over for speeding on Interstate 35 in Austin last week.
Seline Lizbeth Ayala of Laredo was arrested July 12, according to a news release Wednesday. She faces drug trafficking charges.
Ayala was driving a 2013 Dodge Avenger north when police pulled her over about 11:30 p.m.
She was going 65 mph, about 5 mph over the speed limit, police said, according to the Austin American-Statesman.
After officers “became suspicious” of Ayala, a K-9 detected 75 pounds of liquid meth stored in three large automotive degreaser jugs, the news release said.
According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Ayala, who had her 4-year-old daughter in the car, was delivering the drugs to Dallas for a man in Laredo, the Statesman reported.
Ayala later admitted to previously delivering meth to Carrollton, police told KVUE-TV.
