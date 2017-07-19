Parents hope Texas teen's last text will spread awareness

This July 9, 2017 photo provided by the family of 14-year-old Madison Coe shows one of the last photos she sent, of an extension cord she was using to charge her phone while in the bathtub, before she was electrocuted and died at her father's home in Lovington, N.M. Lovington Police Sgt. David Miranda says the teen's family has released the image, hoping it will raise awareness of the dangers that the combination of electricity, water and portable electronic devices can pose to people. Coe was an incoming high school freshman from Lubbock, Texas. Lovington Police Department via AP Courtesy Coe Family