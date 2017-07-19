This July 9, 2017 photo provided by the family of 14-year-old Madison Coe shows one of the last photos she sent, of an extension cord she was using to charge her phone while in the bathtub, before she was electrocuted and died at her father's home in Lovington, N.M. Lovington Police Sgt. David Miranda says the teen's family has released the image, hoping it will raise awareness of the dangers that the combination of electricity, water and portable electronic devices can pose to people. Coe was an incoming high school freshman from Lubbock, Texas.
This July 9, 2017 photo provided by the family of 14-year-old Madison Coe shows one of the last photos she sent, of an extension cord she was using to charge her phone while in the bathtub, before she was electrocuted and died at her father's home in Lovington, N.M. Lovington Police Sgt. David Miranda says the teen's family has released the image, hoping it will raise awareness of the dangers that the combination of electricity, water and portable electronic devices can pose to people. Coe was an incoming high school freshman from Lubbock, Texas. Lovington Police Department via AP Courtesy Coe Family
This July 9, 2017 photo provided by the family of 14-year-old Madison Coe shows one of the last photos she sent, of an extension cord she was using to charge her phone while in the bathtub, before she was electrocuted and died at her father's home in Lovington, N.M. Lovington Police Sgt. David Miranda says the teen's family has released the image, hoping it will raise awareness of the dangers that the combination of electricity, water and portable electronic devices can pose to people. Coe was an incoming high school freshman from Lubbock, Texas. Lovington Police Department via AP Courtesy Coe Family

Texas

July 19, 2017 1:04 PM

Parents hope Texas teen's last text will spread awareness

The Associated Press
LOVINGTON, N.M.

The parents of a Texas teen who died after she was accidentally electrocuted inside a bathtub are sharing one of the last photos their daughter texted before her death in the hopes of warning people about the dangers of water and electricity.

The photo taken July 9 shows an extension cord that 14-year-old Madison Coe brought inside the bathroom so she could charge her phone.

The message of the text stated: "When you use (an) extension cord so you can plug your phone in while you're in the bath."

Lovington Police Sgt. David Miranda said Wednesday the teen's family hopes the image will raise awareness of the dangers that the combination of electricity, water and portable electronic devices can pose, especially to younger people who are heavy users of cellphones and other portable electronic devices.

Investigators believe Coe may have been electrocuted after touching a frayed portion of the extension cord.

Miranda said evidence indicates the phone adaptor cord and phone had been disconnected from the extension cord at the time of the incident so authorities believe the damaged extension cord caused the electrocution.

"While the child took precautions to keep the connection of the cords dry, it is believed she was not aware of a significant area of fraying to the extension cord," police said in a news release.

Investigators also noted that there's no indication the teen's cellphone was ever immersed in water.

Coe was an incoming high school freshman from Lubbock, Texas. She was visiting her father in Lovington, New Mexico, when she died.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission also is reviewing the case. The commission has yet to release any findings.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access..

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, July 5

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, July 5 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, July 5
Fallen Dallas officers remembered at memorial dedication 2:31

Fallen Dallas officers remembered at memorial dedication
Five things to know about Trump's nominee for FBI director 1:04

Five things to know about Trump's nominee for FBI director

View More Video