Texas

July 18, 2017 7:36 PM

ICE says felon arrested after Texas sheriff ignored request

The Associated Press
AUSTIN, Texas

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says it arrested a man who immigrated from Mexico illegally after law officers in Austin ignored a "detainer" request to turn him over.

ICE said it took 33-year-old Julio Cesar Mendoza-Caballero into custody Sunday, about a month after it sent the detainer to Travis County. ICE says Mendoza-Caballero was deported four previous times and convicted in 2008 of stealing a firearm.

Complying with detainers is voluntary, but ICE has repeatedly criticized Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez for rejecting most of them not for someone accused of a violent crime.

Citing jail records, the Austin American-Statesman reports Mendoza-Caballero was booked into the Travis County Jail in June on a misdemeanor assault charge and a city ordinance violation. He's now charged with illegally re-entering the country.

