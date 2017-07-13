Texas

July 13, 2017 9:10 PM

Evacuees return home after daylong cleanup of pipeline break

The Associated Press
BASTROP, Texas

Authorities have allowed residents to return to homes evacuated after about 50,000 gallons (189,000 liters) of crude oil spilled from a cut underground pipeline in Central Texas.

Cleanup crews worked all day Thursday to clean up the oil spilled after a contractor accidentally cut the Longhorn pipeline near Bastrop. That's about 30 miles (50 kilometers) east of Austin.

A spokesman for Magellan Midstream Partners of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Bruce Heine (hyn), says no one was injured by in the spill.

About 15 households were displaced by the spill.

