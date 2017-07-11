Madison Coe, 14, right, died early Sunday while taking a bath at her father’s home in New Mexico. Her family said she was electrocuted by her cellphone.
Madison Coe, 14, right, died early Sunday while taking a bath at her father’s home in New Mexico. Her family said she was electrocuted by her cellphone. GoFundMe Screen shot
Madison Coe, 14, right, died early Sunday while taking a bath at her father’s home in New Mexico. Her family said she was electrocuted by her cellphone. GoFundMe Screen shot

Texas

July 11, 2017 8:36 PM

Lubbock teen electrocuted while using cellphone in bathtub, family says

By Ryan Osborne

rosborne@star-telegram.com

LUBBOCK

A Texas teenager was apparently electrocuted while using her cellphone in a bathtub over the weekend, her family said.

Madison Coe, 14, of Lubbock died early Sunday, according to KCBD-TV. She had been staying at her father’s house in Lovington, N.M.

Her family told the TV station that Madison, who was in the tub, was either plugging her cellphone into a charger or grabbing the phone when the incident happened.

Officials have not ruled on her cause of death, but New Mexico police said in a statement that evidence showed “signs consistent with that of electrocution,” the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal reported.

“There was a burn mark on her hand,” Donna O’Guinn, Coe’s grandmother, told KCBD. “The hand that would have grabbed the phone. That was just very obvious that that’s what happened.”

Madison graduated eighth grade this year from Terra Vista Middle School in the Frenship school district.

Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, July 5

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, July 5 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, July 5
Fallen Dallas officers remembered at memorial dedication 2:31

Fallen Dallas officers remembered at memorial dedication
Five things to know about Trump's nominee for FBI director 1:04

Five things to know about Trump's nominee for FBI director

View More Video