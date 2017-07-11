Lubbock teen electrocuted while using cellphone in bathtub, family says

A Texas teenager was apparently electrocuted while using her cellphone in a bathtub over the weekend, her family said.
Madison Coe, 14, of Lubbock died early Sunday, according to KCBD-TV. She had been staying at her father’s house in Lovington, N.M.
Her family told the TV station that Madison, who was in the tub, was either plugging her cellphone into a charger or grabbing the phone when the incident happened.
Officials have not ruled on her cause of death, but New Mexico police said in a statement that evidence showed “signs consistent with that of electrocution,” the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal reported.
“There was a burn mark on her hand,” Donna O’Guinn, Coe’s grandmother, told KCBD. “The hand that would have grabbed the phone. That was just very obvious that that’s what happened.”
Madison graduated eighth grade this year from Terra Vista Middle School in the Frenship school district.
