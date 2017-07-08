Federal judge throws out effort by UT professors to overturn campus carry

Protesters gather on the West Mall of the University of Texas campus on Oct. 1, 2015, to oppose a new state law that expands the rights of concealed handgun license holders to carry their weapons on public college campuses. University of Texas President Greg Fenves approved rules that will allow concealed handgun license holders to bring their weapons into classrooms. State law requires public universities to allow concealed handguns in classrooms and buildings starting Aug. 1, 2016, but also gives campuses some leeway to carve out gun-free zones. Ralph Barrera Austin American-Statesman via AP