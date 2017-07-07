Gov. Greg Abbott has called on police to turn on their flashing lights at 10 a.m. Friday in memory of the officers who died in an attack a year ago in Dallas.
Gov. Greg Abbott has called on police to turn on their flashing lights at 10 a.m. Friday in memory of the officers who died in an attack a year ago in Dallas. Chalabala Getty Images/iStockphoto

July 07, 2017 7:14 AM

Flashing police car lights to mark anniversary of Dallas ambush

Star-Telegram

Police officers across Texas are expected to turn on their patrol car red and blue lights at 10 a.m. Friday, in memory of the Dallas officers who died in an ambush on July 7, 2016.

Gov. Greg Abbott issued a call for officers to “stand with law enforcement in Texas” by turning on their lights for one minute, according to a prepared statement.

“Respect for our law enforcement officials must be restored in this nation,” Abbott said in the statement. “It is our officers who stand between us and all that threatens, and we must stand behind them by sending a clear message that attacks on our men and women in blue will not be tolerated.”

