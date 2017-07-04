Police found Jacob Kokotkiewicz, 31, and Ursula Tammy Kokotkiewicz, 32, in a pickup truck west of Albuquerque on Thursday.
July 04, 2017 2:59 PM

Murder-suicide ruled in deaths of Flower Mound couple found shot in New Mexico

By Ryan Osborne

A Flower Mound couple found fatally shot on the side of Interstate 40 in New Mexico last week died in a murder-suicide, officials ruled Tuesday.

An officer found Jacob Kokotkiewicz, 31, and Ursula Kokotkiewicz, 32, dead in a pickup west of Albuquerque on Thursday, according to a news release from New Mexico state police. Both had suffered gunshot wounds to the head.

Jacob Kokotkiewicz was sitting in the driver’s seat with a 9mm handgun between his legs, the news release said. Ursula Kokotkiewicz was in the front passenger seat.

Police have not said who shot whom. The investigation was still ongoing Tuesday.

Ursula Kokotkiewicz was a teacher at North Dallas High School, the Dallas Morning News reported. She and her husband had been traveling across the Southwest in recent weeks, according to her Instagram page.

Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST

