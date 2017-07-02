As Baylor regent, top Austin lobbyist called drinking female students ‘perverted little tarts’

In a 2003 photo, lobbyists, including Neal T. “Buddy Jones, upper left, sit in the gallery prior to the opening of the Texas Legislature. Jones, an influential lobbyist, says he regrets comments he made about Baylor students he suspected of drinking: “My comments, made almost a decade ago, were hyperbolic and too harsh.” An attorney for women who are suing Baylor amid the school’s sexual assault scandal believes the emails reflect a certain attitude. Rodger Mallison Fort Worth Star-Telegram