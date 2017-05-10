Do you sing to your dog? Don’t laugh

We get them in email almost daily, dozens of surveys and reports on how we drive, how fat we are, how much beer we drink, how many whatevers we buy.
But one that came in Wednesday addresses a question we hadn’t seen before: Do you sing to your dog?
Don’t be embarrassed, so do lots of other Texans, according to a report released this week in honor of National Pet Week by rover.com, a national pet-sitter/dog walker network.
According to the report, “The Truth About Dog People,” in Texas:
- 49% sing to their dog and 28% of them make up songs for their dogs.
- 27% of dog people post more pictures of their dogs on social media than themselves, friends or family.
- 46% would consider ending a relationship if their dog didn’t like the partner.
- 60% say hello to their dog first when they come home.
More than half of dog owners in Texas said they’ve celebrated their pet’s birthday, and 75 percent use their pups, or even a video of their dogs, to cheer up when they’ve had a bad day, says a release that accompanied the report.
Well more than half said they’d include the dog in holiday cards, vacations and even marriage proposals.
