A taco the size of a baby?

Calling all taco heads: A restaurant in Corpus Christi is serving up what’s got to be the biggest taco in Texas — a 4.5-pound concoction the size of a baby. And it’s free — if you can eat the whole thing in 13 minutes.
But that’s not what’s getting the buzz these days. It’s a photo a guy named Eric Ortiz posted on Facebook last week that shows him cradling the giant tortilla wrap like an infant.
I don't even know what to say about this taco.. lolPosted by Eric Ortiz on Thursday, May 4, 2017
The post has since been shared more than 21,000 times.
The mega-taco is the creation of Recio’s Smokehouse Restaurant and Catering on Old Brownsville Road, not far from Chacho’s Tacos, which serves up a near 4-pounder that’s also something to behold.
Recio’s Breakfast Taco consists of refried beans, potato and eggs, chorizo, breakfast sausage, brisket and shredded cheese. Lots of it, packed into a 24-inch homemade tortilla and selling for $12.99.
Recio’s owner Minnie Recio said the giant taco came about because her sons wanted to have the biggest one in Texas.
“I said, ‘Let’s go for it,’” she said. “And we did. My sons created that monster.”
A Corpus Christi Caller-Times reporter made an attempt at consuming the behemoth in 2015. Here’s how that turned out:
VIDEO: In Case You Missed It (ICYMI): Matt Woolbright Caller-Times took a food challenge at Recio's Smokehouse yesterday, and let's just say the 4-pound taco won: http://bit.ly/1DAEwOGPosted by Corpus Christi Caller-Times on Tuesday, February 10, 2015
It’s not the biggest taco on record, by a long shot. Cooks in Mexicali, Mexico, made a 35-foot-long, 1,654-pounder in 2003 that consisted of grilled steak, dough, onion and coriander in celebration of Mexicali’s 100th anniversary.
Recio’s is touting a taco challenge from 10 a.m. to noon on June 17 that will feature a prize, if you’re anywhere near the coast then and have a strong hankering for tacos.
Bon appétit.
