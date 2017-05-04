Texas

May 04, 2017 4:19 PM

Roadside curiosity Starship Pegasus on I-35 demolished

By Tom Uhler

uhler@star-telegram.com

ITALY, Texas

The Starship Pegasus, a popular roadside curiosity along I-35E south of Dallas, has apparently been vaporized. Well, demolished, anyway.

The roadside spaceship that began life in 2005 as a restaurant in Italy, about 45 miles south of Dallas, was bought by the McDonald’s across the highway around this time a year ago, according to the Starship Pegasus Facebook page.

The most recent post on the page on Tuesday mentioned the oddity’s imminent demise: “Dear Starship Pegasus fans. We were informed the McDonalds will try to tear down the Starship starting today. Could anyone please post or send a photo.”

Fans dropped by to check it out, and sure enough, there was an excavator digging away at the structure. Video ensued:

Fans were not happy:

 
 
 
 

Owner Andy Gee told monolithic.org in 2014 that its origins are tied to Greek mythology — Pegasus is the winged horse of Zeus — astronomy (the constellation), science fiction (“Star Trek”) and UFOs (from the Pegasus constellation, of course).

Here’s longer drone footage of the demolition Tuesday posted on YouTube:

Tom Uhler: 817-390-7832, @tomuh

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Pot-bellied pig on the loose at Texas gas station

Pot-bellied pig on the loose at Texas gas station 1:29

Pot-bellied pig on the loose at Texas gas station
Man's best friend also becomes man's best colleague 1:12

Man's best friend also becomes man's best colleague
53-pound alligator snapping turtle rescued from drainage pipe in Texas 3:07

53-pound alligator snapping turtle rescued from drainage pipe in Texas

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos