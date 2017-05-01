‘Fixer Upper’s’ Chip Gaines responds to ‘friends’ who sued him

“Fixer Upper” TV personality Chip Gaines responded over the weekend to the former partners who sued him for more than $1 million last week alleging that he defrauded them.

Fyi: Ive had the same cell # 15 yrs.. same email for 20 yrs. No one called or emailed? 4 years later "friends" reach out via lawsuit.. humm — Chip Gaines (@chippergaines) April 29, 2017

In the suit filed Wednesday in Waco, lawyers John L. Lewis and Richard L. Clark say Gaines bought out their interest in the Magnolia Real Estate Company in 2013 without telling them that HGTV had opted to feature the Magnolia brand name on national television.

Two days later, Gaines announced the deal for “Fixer Upper,” a series that features Gaines and his wife Joanna finding and buying weathered or outdated houses (and the occasional barn) and turning them into dream homes for their Waco clients.

The show is one of the highest-rated shows in HGTV’s history, and one of the main reasons is the perceived likeability of the Gaineses. There’s plenty of quirky, light-hearted banter between the couple and their four children as the home makeover progresses. She’s the creative brains behind the operation and he supplies the muscle and most of the slapstick.

But Lewis and Clark paint a darker picture of Gaines in their lawsuit. They say Gaines bought their shares of Magnolia Real Estate for $2,500 each, calling the business “distressed” while knowing that the HGTV series would radically enhance the company’s value, according to People magazine, which obtained a copy of the suit.

They say that Gaines pressured them into selling and that when Clark balked at the buyout terms, Gaines sent a text to Lewis advising him to tell Clark to “be careful.”

“I don’t come from the nerdy prep school he’s from. And when people talk to me that way they get their asses kicked. And if he’s not ready to do that he better shut his mouth,” the text read, according to the suit. “I’m not the toughest guy there is, but I can assure you that would not end well for [R]ick.”

Gaines tweeted a hopeful message on Friday presumably in response to the suit — a Bible verse, John 1:5:

The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it. — Chip Gaines (@chippergaines) April 28, 2017

Gaines’ attorney, Jordan Mayfield, told KWTX in Waco, “We are confident that these claims will be found to be meritless, and it is disappointing to see people try to take advantage of the hard work and success of Chip and Joanna Gaines.”

Lewis and Clark’s attorney, David Tekell, told People that the accusations are “all completely true and supported by actual facts. There are extensive quotes from texts and emails stated in the lawsuit that are accurate,” he said.

Among other things, the lawsuit notes that when the trio founded the company in 2007, Magnolia employed one real estate agent and mainly operated out of Waco. Now, it says, there are more than 90 agents and support staff and the company operates in neary every major city in Texas.

Besides Gaines, others named in the suit are Magnolia Realty, Scripps Networks Interactive, which owns HGTV, Scripps Networks, LLC, and High Noon Production, LLC, which produces the show.