Renowned defense attorney Richard ‘Racehorse’ Haynes dies

Richard "Racehorse" Haynes, the celebrated Houston lawyer well-known in North Texas for successfully representing Fort Worth’s Cullen Davis in his trial for murder died early this morning, according to chron.com.

The Houston Chronicle’s website said a statement from family spokesman and criminal defense lawyer Chris Tritico indicated Haynes, 90, died at 12:58 a.m.

Haynes is survived by his daughter and two sons. He was preceded in death by his wife and a daughter, chron.com reported.

Davis, at the time the richest man to stand trial for murder in the U.S., had been charged in the 1976 slayings of Andrea Wilborn, 12, his stepdaughter, and Stan Farr, 30, the boyfriend of his estranged wife, Priscilla.

His wife was critically wounded, as was a chance visitor, Gus "Bubba" Gavrel, 22, whose date that night, Beverly Bass, 18, eluded the killer and escaped unharmed.

The survivors testified that Davis, then 42, was the gunman — dressed in black and wearing a woman's black wig.

An Amarillo jury acquitted him in 1977 of killing his stepdaughter. He was later acquitted of other related charges in a separate trial and prosecutors then dropped all charges.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:29 Pot-bellied pig on the loose at Texas gas station Pause 2:43 Talkin' Cowboys: Clarence Hill and Drew Davison break down Taco Charlton pick 18:34 Take a tour of the Main St. Arts Festival 1:34 Richland advances past Western Hills 1:46 2017 Dallas Cowboys NFL Draft Party 1:20 TCU football takes the field for their first practice of 2017 1:13 Bell Helicopter hints at new electric aircraft 3:02 An awesome Christmas light show from Euless Fire Department 1:18 Watch Myles Garrett's family celebrate as he's picked #1 by the Browns in the NFL Draft 0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, April 26 Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Cullen Davis recalls the mansion murders Now 82, Davis says he was at a movie on the night of Aug. 2, 1976 when two were murdered at his Fort Worth mansion. Davis, who was acquitted, says several people conspired to accuse him. Brandon Wade Special