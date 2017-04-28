Renowned defense attorney Richard ‘Racehorse’ Haynes dies

Richard "Racehorse" Haynes, the celebrated Houston lawyer well-known in North Texas for successfully representing Fort Worth’s Cullen Davis in his trial for murder died early this morning, according to chron.com.
The Houston Chronicle’s website said a statement from family spokesman and criminal defense lawyer Chris Tritico indicated Haynes, 90, died at 12:58 a.m.
Haynes is survived by his daughter and two sons. He was preceded in death by his wife and a daughter, chron.com reported.
Davis, at the time the richest man to stand trial for murder in the U.S., had been charged in the 1976 slayings of Andrea Wilborn, 12, his stepdaughter, and Stan Farr, 30, the boyfriend of his estranged wife, Priscilla.
His wife was critically wounded, as was a chance visitor, Gus "Bubba" Gavrel, 22, whose date that night, Beverly Bass, 18, eluded the killer and escaped unharmed.
The survivors testified that Davis, then 42, was the gunman — dressed in black and wearing a woman's black wig.
An Amarillo jury acquitted him in 1977 of killing his stepdaughter. He was later acquitted of other related charges in a separate trial and prosecutors then dropped all charges.
This story contains information from the Star-Telegram archives.
