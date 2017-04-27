Dozens evacuated from North Texas hospital after major water leak

Patients were evacuated from a North Texas hospital late Wednesday after a water leak caused electrical problems, according to officials.
The water leak at Baylor Scott & White-Centennial Hospital, 12505 Lebanon Road, was reported to the Frisco Fire Department just before 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to a city of Frisco news release. Firefighters shut off the water to the four-story building, but the third-floor leak reached the first and second floors and caused intermittent power loss throughout the hospital.
The facility never fully lost power, according to a statement from Baylor Scott & White spokesman Craig Civale.
Firefighters said using the hospital’s backup generator would be a potential fire/electrical hazard, according to the news release, so patients were relocated.
Those who need information about a patient in the Frisco hospital can call 214-407-5000.
The city initially said all 78 patients were relocated, but the hospital’s statement said only 27 were evacuated, and most of them were taken to nearby Baylor Scott & White facilities.
The cause of the leak had been found and repairs began Wednesday night, according to the city.
It was not clear early Thursday morning when the hospital may be fully reopened.
The hospital’s emergency room stopped receiving ambulance traffic, and Frisco firefighters will remain on-site to help with people seeking emergency treatment.
Mark David Smith: 817-390-7808, @MarkSmith_FWST
