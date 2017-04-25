Domestic disturbance suspect shot dead by Fort Worth police

A 53-year-old man is dead — shot, Fort Worth police say, after he raised a gun toward officers answering a domestic-disturbance report.
The incident happened about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in a parking lot on Texas 180 in east Fort Worth. Police Sgt. Marc Povero says a 911 caller reported her father was intoxicated and walking around with a gun. Two officers came upon a man matching the caller's description, stopped their car and ordered the man to drop his long gun. Instead, Povero says, the man raised the gun and one officer fired at least two shotgun blasts, killing the gunman.
No identity has been released, but Povero says officers have gone to the man's address many times in the past year on mental health-related calls, including seven suicide attempts.
