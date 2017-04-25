Texas

April 25, 2017 10:24 PM

At least 1 dead as twin-engine plane crashes into Texas pond

The Associated Press
HUNTSVILLE, Texas

Authorities say one person is dead after a twin-engine airplane crashed into a Central Texas pond after the pilot reported engine trouble and a possible fire.

Sgt. Erik Burse of the Texas Department of Public Safety says the body of the pilot has been recovered from the wreckage near Huntsville, about 60 miles (96 kilometers) north of Houston.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the Cessna 421 crashed around 10:40 a.m. Tuesday. Emergency personnel arrived to find the plane upside-down in the water.

FAA spokesman Lynn Lunsford says officials believe the plane, which records show is capable of carrying at least six people, was flying from Conroe to College Station.

