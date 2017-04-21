House explodes in Navarro County; 5 rescued, 3 hospitalized

Five people were rescued Thursday night from a house that exploded in Dawson, a small town in southwest Navarro County, according to officials.
The explosion was reported just after 11 p.m. at 501 Texas 31 in Dawson, Navarro County Sheriff Elmer Tanner told reporters at the scene. Law enforcement arrived to find the house partially collapsed and five people trapped inside.
Tanner said all five were rescued and three were flown to a Dallas-area hospital, while two others had minor injuries.
Tanner did not offer a possible cause of the explosion, but said officials will investigate Friday to try to determine the cause.
WFAA-TV reported that a nearby church had 11 windows blown out and that neighbors had been complaining about the smell of gas recently.
