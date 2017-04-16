Married San Antonio researchers take aim at helping veterans decrease use of opioids

Don McGeary learned a lot about pain when he started dating his wife, Cindy, who injured her back shortly after they met several years ago.
A scientist specializing in pain research, McGeary still found himself at a loss when Cindy suffered from her injury. Like many couples, the McGearys discovered the difficulty of communicating about something as tricky as chronic pain.
McGeary recalled carrying his pain-wracked wife up to their apartment one night.
“Even after studying chronic pain and pain management for years, I remember having a thought: I have no idea what I’m doing,” Don said.
Today, Don, 41, and Cindy, 43, are among the nation’s foremost researchers on the way chronic pain and personal relationships affect each other. They both specialize in psychiatry as assistant professors at UT Health San Antonio, and their ongoing studies one day may help veterans get weaned off opioid medication.
The National Institutes of Health has funded several studies by the McGearys to investigate how to decrease opioid use by veterans.
In a 2009 study, Don found that many active-duty service members who were taking pain medication stopped after completing a program. A similar study in 2011 reported that participants were 3.6 times less likely to rely on multiple pain medications afterward.
Two years ago, Cindy McGeary and fellow psychologist Tabatha Blount began a pilot study, the first of its kind in the country, to bring pain sufferers and their partners into talk therapy.
Over the course of 10 weeks of 60- to 90-minute sessions, the couples learn how to support each other when one is gripped by pain.
Few struggles are as universal as pain. One in nine adults experiences chronic pain — defined as pain every day for at least three months — and one in six adults experiences severe levels of pain, according to a 2015 report by National Institutes of Health.
In all, as many as 100 million American adults ache, costing up to $635 billion each year in medical treatment and lost productivity, a 2011 report by the U.S Institute of Medicine states.
Those in the military, especially, suffer. About 44 percent of soldiers report chronic pain, and 56 percent report nearly daily pain, a survey of an infantry brigade published in JAMA Internal Medicine shows.
Don McGeary traces the history of pain management back to the use of acupuncture by the Chinese, the balancing of humors by the Greeks, and laughing gas in the 19th century.
Today, he believes there’s too much emphasis on nerves, muscles and medication.
“It became increasingly clear that trying to manage chronic pain through biological pathways alone was a dead end,” he wrote in 2014 in a joint paper in American Psychologist.
Two people with the same injury may feel different levels of pain, which may change in different circumstances.
His specialty is interdisciplinary chronic pain management, which has been around since the 1970s.
The idea is bringing together all different doctors and therapists onto one team, and instead of each doctor being in charge, patients set their own goals.
He recruited active-duty service members for treatment at Wilford Hall Medical Center at JBSA-Lackland for a 2011 study through the Strong Star Consortium. His program combined physical rehabilitation with talk therapy, meditation and team meetings. His patients reported lower levels of pain, even a year later.
One San Antonio veteran, Anthony Pottebaum, said he went through a similar program in 2016. The former transportation soldier said he had both chronic pain and a mental health diagnosis, which together can lead to a downward spiral.
“I had a lot of depression,” said Pottenbaum, 45. “I can’t support my wife. I’m not going to be in the military due to my injuries. I knew I couldn’t drive a truck any more for a civilian job because of the narcotics I was on.”
Many veterans, wracked by pain and depression, stop exercising, which leads to weight gain and additional pain. Some veterans, like Pottenbaum, see their relationships deteriorate.
Cindy McGeary is expanding her husband’s research by focusing on relationships. If pain can be affected by one’s social life, then can working with a person’s spouse help both the pain and the relationship?
In a 2015 study for UT Health, Cindy McGeary looked at what happened when 44 San Antonio service members with chronic pain told their partners they were in pain. Those with partners who were dismissive or frustrated reported higher levels of pain than those whose partners were not.
What impacts how you feel? It’s your social environment. It’s how you’re thinking about yourself and how you interact with others.
Pain researcher Cindy McGeary
The study also found that partners who were too helpful and did everything for their partners actually caused their partners more physical distress.
“Pain impacts your emotions, but your emotions also impact your pain experience,” she said. “When you’re feeling more anxious, depressed, angry, you actually experience more pain.
“What impacts how you feel? It’s your social environment. It’s how you’re thinking about yourself and how you interact with others.”
What does work when someone in pain complains to his or her spouse? The McGearys have had to learn the hard way in their own lives. Don, who is a bit of a ham, admits he likes to pontificate. He felt a loss of control and wanted to help any way he could.
Cindy said she’d get so irritated when she would be in pain and Don the academic would educate her on what was happening and what she should be doing.
Cindy said she’d tell him, “Please don’t tell me what you think I should be doing, because I know it. I’m just trying to muddle through it the best I can. Can you just be here with me, while I do that?”
It’s one thing to help clients with their pain, but it’s another thing when the pain belongs to a spouse, Don said. A doctor can’t hold his patient’s hand or rub his back, but that is sometimes the right answer as a husband, he said.
“The difference is that I love this woman, and that I want her to love me back,” Don said. “Despite all my book learnin’, so to speak, there was a lot that I still had to learn just from trying to be a good husband.”
These lessons informed Cindy McGeary’s ongoing pilot study on the influence of relationships.
Nita and Curtis Ryder were among the first participants in the research project. Nita began struggling with chronic pain 10 years ago. The two said they learned how to communicate better with each other. Curtis, 72, always wanted to do everything for his wife, which annoyed Nita, 63, a self-described “Type-A” personality.
The training helped Curtis learn how to identify Nita’s state of mind. “There are times when I can tell, just by looking at her face, or the way she walks, that it’s a bad time right now, it’s a painful time,” Curtis said.
The two recalled how Nita recently walked the miniature donkeys on the couple’s ranch near Boerne. The stubborn donkeys can’t be led, but only can follow, Nita said. She only can walk the animals on days when her pain does not imprison her in a small, dark corner of their bedroom, she said. She enjoyed being able to be active again, even with pain.
Nita pulled Curtis’ hand toward her, until it rested on her hand. Halfway through the 10-week program, Curtis began holding Nita’s hand in this way. Nita said she used to bicker when Curtis asked her well-meaning questions, one after another, about her pain.
“Now he just takes my hand,” Nita said. “He reaches out and takes my hand if I’m hurting.”
Don McGeary was one of the therapists in his wife’s couples study. After treating more than 1,000 patients, he said Nita and Curtis were his first couple.
Cindy recalled how, after his first session, Don came home and said, “It makes so much sense to do it this way.”
“I didn’t have doubts!” Don said. “What I actually said was, ‘It makes sense in a different way than I had ever considered before.’ ”
At home with their three children, the McGearys don’t often talk about work. Sometimes, talking about pain is less interesting than talking about football. But if what they’ve learned in their relationship echoes in their research, then the reverse also is true.
Recently, as Cindy sat on the couch after a stressful week, with her back acting up, Don saw a downward spiral looming and was about to say something. “I remember thinking, ‘What’s the solution here?’ And then I doubled back. I just asked if there was something I could do, instead of making assumptions,” he recalled.
“Sometimes, there’s not anything that can be done,” Cindy said. “Just the mere thought of asking someone means so much.”
