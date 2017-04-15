Texas

April 15, 2017 11:31 AM

Driver comes forward in hit-and-run crash that killed Granbury teen

By Azia Branson

abranson@star-telegram.com

HOOD COUNTY

The driver who struck and killed a 19-year-old Granbury resident Thursday night has come forward, officials said.

The car westbound on Acton Highway, less than a mile south of Granbury, struck Blythe Craig Baggett, who was riding his skateboard on the road, at about 10 p.m. The driver did not stay at the scene but claimed responsibility Friday, said Sgt. Dub Gillum, Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman.

Baggett’s mom, Trayce Sciba, told WFAA-TV that the person has asked for a lawyer before speaking with troopers but is glad that they have stepped forward.

No arrests had been made as of late Friday night but Gillum said the investigation is “very fluid.”

Friends of Baggett described him as a “big-hearted, fun classmate with dreams of possibly becoming a therapist,” WFAA-TV reported. He graduated in 2015 from Granbury High School.

Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson

