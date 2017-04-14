Texas

April 14, 2017 12:07 PM

Granbury 19-year-old killed while skateboarding in hit-and-run crash

By Azia Branson

abranson@star-telegram.com

HOOD COUNTY

A 19-year-old was killed while riding his skateboard Thursday night in Hood County, officials said.

A driver westbound on Acton Highway, less than a mile south of Granbury, struck Blythe Craig Baggett who was riding his skateboard on the road about 10 p.m., said Sgt. Dub Gillum, Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman.

Baggett, of Granbury, was found lying in a ditch on the side of the road after vehicles passing by noticed debri in the road. He was pronounced dead on scene.

Gillum did not have any description available for the suspect’s vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Granbury Texas Highway Patrol at 817-579-3337.

Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson

