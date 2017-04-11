Thief brandishes AR-15 in robbery of Denton County truck stop

Deputies are searching for two men suspected of robbing a truck stop at gunpoint Saturday in Ponder, at least one of the thieves armed with an AR-15 assault weapon.

The robbery call at JJ Truck Stop at 17991 U.S. Highway 380 came in about 2:30 p.m., said Lt. Orlando Hinojosa, Denton County Sheriff’s Department spokesman.

The sheriff’s department posted surveillance video of the robbers on its Facebook page showing the men in masks threatening the clerk and brandishing rifles, one of them an AR-15, Hinojosa said.

No shots were fired and no one was injured, he said. It is unknown exactly how much money they stole.

The suspects were described as Hispanic males in their mid 20s ranging in height from 5-foot-2 to 5-foot-7. The getaway vehicle was described as a white, older model Chevrolet Tahoe.

Two other armed robberies in Corinth and Denton over the last two days also involved the use of rifles but Hinojosa could not confirm if the three are related.

Anyone with information is asked to call Denton County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-388-8477.