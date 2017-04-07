Beyond the wall: A Texas Tribune documentary on immigration and border security

No issue stirred more passion in the 2016 elections than border security and immigration.
In Beyond The Wall, a Texas Tribune documentary, journalists look past the heated rhetoric to explore why people and dope keep pouring across the border.
Over the half hour of the video, you'll follow undocumented immigrants on their way to the U.S., ride along with the U.S. Border Patrol in the most heavily crossed patch of the border and explore what life is really like for the Texans who live along it.
This documentary is part of the Tribune’s Bordering on Insecurity project.
