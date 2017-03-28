Three storm chasers killed in West Texas wreck, officials say

Three storm chasers were killed Tuesday in a two-vehicle crash in West Texas, officials confirmed, according to the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal and multiple reports.
The accident happened about 3:30 p.m. near Spur, about an hour east of Lubbock.
Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. John Gonzalez said a northbound Suburban drove through a stop sign and collided with a westbound Jeep about 5 miles west of Spur, KCBD-TV reported.
The two drivers and one passenger in the two vehicles were all storm chasers, according to the DPS. Their names had not been released by Tuesday evening.
Many storm chasers were posting about the crash on social media.
Jeff Piotrowski, a professional storm chaser with TwisterChasers.com, tweeted that he was at the scene of the accident and confirmed that three storm chasers died.
Tragedy strikes our community once again, confirming 3 storm chasers killed west of Spur TX. Now is the time to pray not share names.#txwx— Jeff Piotrowski (@Jeff_Piotrowski) March 28, 2017
According to Piotrowski’s tweets, storm chasers were tracking a possible tornado west of Spur.
A tornado warning was in effect at the time of the crash, according to the National Weather Service, though it was unclear if weather played a factor in the wreck.
Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST
Comments