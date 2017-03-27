Loose heifer still hoofin’ it after nearly running over Texas police officer

The most famous heifer in Central Texas was still on the run Monday.
The heifer that eluded and then nearly ran over a Temple police officer Thursday — before going viral in a video on Facebook — hadn’t been seen since Friday, heading east toward Zabcikville, said officer Shawana Neely, police spokeswoman.
The heifer first got loose in the middle of Temple, according to KCEN-TV. When police were called, officer Gabriel Estrella began following the cow through neighborhoods and into a park, eventually cornering her in a fenced playground.
But as soon as Estrella closed the gate on the playground, the heifer sprinted toward him, blasting through the fence.
Estrella’s dashcam footage showed his narrow escape.
“I saw that another fence was open so that’s why you see me inside the fence, because I was going to run across and close the other side,” he told KCEN, “but I heard something and saw a cow coming at me so I had to move out of the way.”
Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST
