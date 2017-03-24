2 people dead, many students hurt in East Texas bus crash, reports say

Two people are dead — including an assistant coach — and 18 students hospitalized after a tractor-trailer crashed into a school bus occupied by a high school boys track team in East Texas, according to media reports.
UPDATE: New details now in on that deadly crash involving the Mount Pleasant boys track team. https://t.co/kapNC3yDhp (Photos: KLTV-Tyler) pic.twitter.com/1mIG5R1EbM— CBSDFW (@CBSDFW) March 24, 2017
The Pleasant school district bus was driving south from a track meet on U.S. 271, about 10 miles north of Mount Pleasant, when a northbound tractor-trailer swerved into the oncoming lane about 10:45 p.m. Thursday, KYTX-TV reported. The bus driver swerved to avoid a head-on collision, but the truck hit the bus, causing it to roll, and then hit the sedan driving behind the bus.
The truck driver and the sedan driver — a girls track team assistant coach identified as Angelica Beard, 30 — died in the crash, according to KLTV.
As many as 17 students were taken to nearby hospitals, and four coaches were also hospitalized, KLTV reported. The girls’ track team bus was a few miles behind and not involved in the crash.
