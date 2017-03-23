School district not at fault in handling of girl’s rape report

1:21 Woman struggles to escape mudslide as Peru's deadly flooding continues Pause

0:19 Gov. Rick Perry on voter fraud at presidential debate

1:06 Buc-ee's opens in north Fort Worth

1:33 Mavs centers go one-on-one in practice

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

2:43 TCU heads to Dixon's home away from home

1:08 Man opens fire at DC pizzeria over fake news story

1:53 DFW Airport is No. 1

1:05 The Dallas Cowboys season in 60 seconds: Watch